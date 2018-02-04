Town To Host Girls’ Softball Tourney

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently announced that the town will host a Girls Softball Team Tournament for players ages 10 to 12 on Saturday, April 7, and Sunday, April 8, at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay.

“The tournament is a great preseason warmup for the girls and an excellent way to help them prepare for a competitive spring season,” said Saladino. “Many quality teams are expected to participate, so the games are sure to be exciting and competitive.”

Spots in the tournament are limited, so team coaches and managers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

“Fields in the Town of Oyster Bay are among the finest in the nation, so each team will truly appreciate the professional atmosphere and high caliber of play,” said Saladino. “It will be an outstanding experience for coaches and players alike.”

The tournament will be run by the town’s Parks Department, Recreation Division. To register, each team must submit a registration form including the team roster, check or money order made out to the Town of Oyster Bay, and an insurance certificate listing the Town of Oyster Bay as additional insured. The cost is $625 per team.

For further information and to register, contact Jackie Devlin in the Parks Department’s Recreation Office at 516-797-4125, and select prompt no. 4.