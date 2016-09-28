Town Of Oyster Bay’s Hurricane Seminar

Town Clerk James Altadonna Jr. recently attended the Town of Oyster Bay’s annual Hurricane-Emergency Management Seminar, held at the Massapequa West End Firehouse. The purpose of the seminar is to inform residents on how to prepare for a hurricane o r other weather emergency, when to evacuate, what to do when a storm hits and how to best respond during the aftermath. The program was conducted by leaders in the fields of meteorology and emergency management led by Town of Oyster Bay’s own weather expert Leonard B. Symons, a Town Deputy Commissioner, who has trained at the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Guest speakers included noted Meteorologists who provided unique insight to the impact of severe weather on Long Island and its residents. On hand for the Hurricane Seminar with Supervisor Venditto and the Elected Officials (from left to right) were Massapequa Park Mayor Jeffrey Pravato, New York State Senator Michael Venditto, Nassau County Police Department Deputy Chief Kenneth W. Lack, Gary Conte from the National Weather Services, Family Court Judge Robin Kent, Town of Oyster Bay Deputy Commissioner Leonard B. Symons, District Court Judge Colin O’Donnell and Judge Rhonda Fisher.