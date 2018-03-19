Town Of Oyster Bay Seeing Women Of Distinction Nominees

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Michele Johnson today announced that nominations are now being accepted for the town’s 2018 Women of Distinction Awards Program. Residents are invited to nominate extraordinary women who have made a difference in our communities.

“We invite our residents to submit applications for women who have impacted the lives of others in an extraordinary way,” said Councilwoman Johnson, who serves as the Chairwoman of the Women of Distinction Committee.

Supervisor Saladino stated, “We are proud to recognize hardworking women in our Town and invite residents to submit nominations of those who make a difference in our communities and enrich the lives of others. We look forward to sharing their stories and recognizing their efforts to make our community, families and town a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Women of Distinction will be recognized at a special awards ceremony hosted by the Town Board in May. Nominations may be submitted for any achievement or honorable cause performed by the nominee. The town seeks to recognize individuals for their contributions to the arts, education, environment, athletics, community or civic service, volunteerism or business. Honorees must reside in the Town of Oyster Bay.

To submit a nomination for the Women of Distinction Awards Program, use the form at oysterbaytown.com/nominate or call 516-624-6380 for an application.