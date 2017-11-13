Town Of Oyster Bay Opts To Ban Bamboo

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and his fellow town councilmembers recently announced the unanimous passage of legislation to control the damaging spread of invasive species of bamboo, to protect and preserve private and public property alike.

“This restriction on invasive species of bamboo is in response to numerous complaints of residents who have had to deal with this nuisance encroaching on their property from neighboring parcels, often times resulting in damaged tree roots, pipes, sidewalks and even foundations as a result of out-of-control bamboo growth,” said Saladino. “The root system found in many types of bamboo tends to expand horizontally, making the plant difficult to maintain and more likely than not to cause damage to its surrounding area than any other types of plants.”

Through this new local law, residents are prohibited from planting what is deemed as “running bamboo,” which is any species of bamboo where the roots of the plant tend to grow laterally outward from the bamboo at the rate of multiple feet per year. Additionally, homeowners who currently have running bamboo on their property must come into compliance with the conditions of the new local law if they wish to keep the bamboo on their property and are urged to contact the town’s Department of Planning and Development for assistance in facilitating compliance.

Any bamboo owner who violates this new local law will be subject to a fine of up to $350.

“I’m proud to stand with our residents who have been affected by this issue,” said Saladino. “After researching how neighboring municipalities have dealt with invasive species of bamboo, I believe this local law is a win-win for all involved, and a great way to protect the integrity of private and public property, indigenous flora and native wildlife of our town, and preserve the general welfare of the residents of the town.”