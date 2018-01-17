Town Of Oyster Bay Now Hiring Part-Time Sanitation Workers

Residents invited to apply for new employment opportunities

The Town of Oyster Bay is seeking 40 part-time sanitation workers to assist with and help streamline single stream recycling operations.

“The Town of Oyster Bay is proud to announce 40 new job opportunities for residents seeking part-time sanitation work,” said Supervisor Saladino. “The town’s new single stream recycling program, launched in late-October, has already proven to be a resounding success, easing the burden of sorting garbage, allowing the town to be more environmentally-friendly, and generating significant revenue for taxpayers.”

Part-time sanitation employees will earn $15 an hour, working side-by-side with the town’s full-time sanitation workers during their normal routes and work hours. The town is seeking individuals who can work during regularly scheduled pick-up days (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday) and hours of operation (scheduled 10 hour work days, with task completion).

For more information regarding a part-time sanitation position, please call the Town of Oyster Bay’s Department of Public Works at 516-677-5803 and an application will be mailed to interested individuals.