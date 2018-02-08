Town Of Oyster Bay Hosts Pet Food Drive

The creation of Baxter’s Pet Pantry by Long Island Cares has helped distribute over one million pounds of pet food, all of which has been donated through pet food drives like this one and corporate donations.

“Unfortunately many beloved pets that are placed into shelters or given away because families simply cannot afford the necessary food and supplies,” Councilwoman Johnson stated. “When struggling families have to make choices to heat their homes, buy medication or feed their own families, pets can become an afterthought. Pet food drives like this one can be a real lifesaver for both pets and their families.”

The pet food drive in the Town of Oyster Bay will be held from Thursday, Feb. 1 through Friday, March 30.

Those interested in supporting the pet food drive can place donated items in drop off boxes located in the following Town of Oyster Bay locations:

Town of Oyster Bay Animal Shelter – 150 Miller Place – Syosset

Town Hall North – 54 Audrey Avenue – Oyster Bay

Town Hall South – 977 Hicksville Road – Massapequa

Hicksville Athletic Center – 167 S. Broadway – Hicksville

Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center – 1001 Stewart Avenue – Bethpage

Regular business hours for the Town locations are 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. For more information, visit www.licares.org or call Esther Alter in the town’s Public Information Office at 516-624-6380.