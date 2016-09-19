Town Hurricane Seminar Scheduled

Oyster Bay Councilman Joe Muscarella reminds residents that the town will host a hurricane seminar to be conducted by leaders in the field of meteorology and emergency management. The program is slated for Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Massapequa West End Firehouse, Hicksville Rd., and Brooklyn Ave., in Massapeq ua.

“As was made clear in Superstorm Sandy, it takes only one storm to devastate a community,” said Muscarella. “We all need to know what to do in advance of a major weather event to help us stay prepared and as safe as possible.”

The meeting will be hosted by Town of Oyster Bay Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety Leonard B. Symons, who recently attended the National Hurricane Center Conference in Orlando, FL, and discussed some of latest early surge warning technology with director Rick Knabb.

“Technology, such as inundation maps, provides the public with vital information about the potential surge impact of a storm,” said Symons. “Surge presents our biggest threat in coastal regions such as Long Island. This early warning technology, which will be discussed in greater detail at the seminar, will provide us with advanced data to be proactive and prepared.”

Muscarella noted that the town has conducted similar seminars in the past and have been extremely well received.

“They are designed to inform residents on how to prepare for a hurricane, when to evacuate, what to do when a storm hits and how to best respond during the aftermath of a hurricane or other severe weather event such as a nor’easter,” he said. “Long Islanders know all too well that complacency is not an option. We are geographically vulnerable to the impact of a major storm and the subsequent flooding it can create. This seminar is a great way to learn from the experts what you need to know to ensure that you and your family will be prepared should a hurricane or nor’easter find its way to Long Island.”

Agencies expected to be on hand include the National Weather Service, Nassau County Office of Emergency Management, the Nassau County Police Department, News 12 Meteorologists, Town of Oyster Bay Public Safety, CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), Red Cross and Pet Safe.

For more hurricane safety tips, visit www.oysterbaytown.com.