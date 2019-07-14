Town Hosts 24-Hour Lacrosse Benefit Game

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino will host the sixth annual “Shootout for Soldiers” 24-Hour Lacrosse Benefit Game at the Field of Dreams, located on Old Sunrise Highway in Massapequa. This year’s round-the-clock event begins on the morning of July 18 at 9 a.m. and continues non-stop for 24 hours until July 19 at 9 a.m. The event benefits veterans and active duty military personnel. The Long Island Air Force Association will conduct a special ceremony on July 18 at 5 p.m. to honor Vietnam veterans and present them with medals that commemorate their service in the conflict. Adding to the spectacle will be a parachute landing on the field conducted by the “All Veterans Group,” which will deliver the official ball.

“Shootout for Soldiers is a terrific game that provides local lacrosse players a chance to enjoy a sport they love in a unique way while also raising charitable funds to support the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces,” said Saladino. “Whether you enjoy lacrosse or are just looking for a fun-family event, I invite residents to be a part of the festivities.”

The charitable funds raised at Shootout for Soldiers will benefit the Semper Fi Fund, the Ranger Lead the Way Fund, the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Long Island Air Force Association, Team RWB and the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund. Last year, more than $178,000 was raised in support of organizations that benefit our troops, bringing the total raised for the first five years of the event to more than $500,000.

The event features 24 continuous one-hour sessions. The score is cumulative, resulting in unique scores with totals reaching into the hundreds. Participants include children, adults, seniors, youth, high school and college players. Teams that accommodate players with special needs are also scheduled to play. Among the highlighted matchups is a contest of teams of U.S. veterans beginning at 6 p.m. and players from the Plainedge community will take the field in a session that honors fallen NYPD Detective Brian Moore at 7 p.m. A matchup between the Nassau County Police Department and Suffolk County Police Department is scheduled for 8 p.m. and a contest between the NYPD and the FDNY is slated for 10 p.m. In total, 90 plus teams will take the field during the lacrosse marathon.

“I thank those involved in planning this charitable event, especially the Town of Oyster Bay,” said Harry Jacobs, co-chairman of the Shootout for Soldiers Committee. “This event is a great way to bring awareness that our veterans need help. They were selfless in servicing our nation and protecting all of us, and this is a small way of thanking them for all they have done.”

For more information, visit www.shootoutforsoldiers.com or contact Harry Jacobs at longisland@shootoutforsoldiers.com or at 516-315-3002.