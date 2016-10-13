Theater Students Perform ‘The Brothers Grimm’

Cinderella, Snow White, Hansel and Gretel and other popular characters could recently be found on the Massapequa High School stage, as the theater department hosted a production of The Brothers Grimm.

An ensemble cast of nearly 20 students, under the direction of Kevin Harrington, performed in the show on Sept. 23 and 24. The comedic play is about the origin of the Grimm brothers’ fairy tales, where various stories intersect, and is one of the most popular nonmusicals performed in high schools.

The show was performed as a theater-in-the-round, where members of the audience sat right on the stage.

“The students had an experience with a nontraditional performance space,” said Harrington, “and the audience had an intimate theatrical experience.”

The theater department’s next production will be a musical in March.