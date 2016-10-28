With its new music director David Bernard, the Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra is partnering with Massapequa Public Schools to provide an immersive cultural experience for high-school students. The orchestra is working with teachers to incorporate the repertoire from its season into general music classes and establish attendance at the concerts for students and their families, as part of the holistic educational experience. And, for the first time, the renowned soloists performing with the Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra will hold master classes for musically gifted students at Massapequa High School on the Tuesday prior to each concert. The first such master class was held on Oct. 18 with renowned cellist Adrian Daurov and gifted cellists from the high school.