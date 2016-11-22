The Circus Comes To Fairfield

Students juggled and balanced different objects as the circus came to Fairfield Elementary School in the Massapequa School District. Professionals from Cirque Du Jour spent a week teaching students in third through sixth grades the circus arts as part of their physical education classes.

In partnership with the PTA, the students participated in workshops where they juggled balls, learned how throw and catch Chinese yo-yos and practiced walking on stilts, among other tricks, under the tutelage of trained performers. The activities helped children improve their coordination and confidence.

The week concluded with a circus performance by fifth-grade students, who showcased their new skills in a daytime assembly for their Fairfield peers on Nov. 18, followed by an evening program for families.