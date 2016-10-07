Teach Appreciation For The Spiritual Dimensions, Too

I read Sheri ArbitalJacoby’s humorous-yet-cogent description of the bar and bat mitzvah social calendar (“Brace Yourself for Bar Mitzvah Season,” Sept. 14), thankful that I am finally beyond that stage of family life! Having guided my four children through the bar and bat mitzvah experience (and in large part training them for the ritual), I can attest to the enormous amount of time parents devote to planning their lives around countless parties and receptions.

There were many 2 a.m. Saturday night pickups when my social calendar consisted exclusively of several cups of coffee in some random diner, eagerly awaiting the hour of pickup so that eventually I could go home.

It is certainly true that our adult social lives are severely curtailed as we enable our children to enjoy this segment of their lives.

As I am a congregation rabbi who devotes countless hours to comprehensive bar and bat mitzvah training, I hope that we bar/bat mitzvah families also guide our children to appreciate the spiritual dimensions of this rite of passage.

During this remarkable period of their lives, our children become more aware of their social responsibilities to the community, as they engage in various projects to bring some needy repair to our world.

We parents may become hostages to the insanity of the bar and bat mitzvah circuit, but we also have a cherished opportunity (and yes, the responsibility) to step up and share the bar and bat mitzvah years as the first stage in a life which will ensure that we and our children always remain actively affiliated with the Jewish people.

—Rabbi Michael Klayman

Lake Success Jewish Center