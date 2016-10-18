Taking Pride In Good Citizenship

Lockhart Elementary School in the Massapequa School District has launched a new character education program this year, which began with an exciting pep rally.

In celebrating the school’s mascot, the lion, Principal Stephen Scarallo and Assistant Principal Ryan Aliperti spoke about pride with the entire student body. The Above and Beyond Character Education Initiative is a product of Lockhart’s new Pride Committee, made up of teachers and support staff. Their goal is to highlight students who surpass typical expectations and find ways to make positive differences in the school community. If a staff member sees a student going above and beyond, they are asked to share the information with Mr. Scarallo or Ms. Aliperti.

The first monthly winner, sixth-grader Aidan Cassara, was honored at the pep rally. He was recognized in front of his peers for organizing an activity at recess that was inclusive of all students looking to play.

October’s theme is responsibility. Each month the Pride Committee will focus on a different trait and look to honor students who exemplify that characteristic. “We look forward to sharing all of the ways the Lockhart Lions show their pride,” Mr. Scarallo said. “We are always looking for ways to promote this effort and recognize and reward students.”