Supporting The Troops

Students at Birch Lane Elementary School were thinking beyond themselves and their own community as they recently collected items to benefit members of the U.S. armed forces.

The school participated in the Adopt-A-Battalion campaign and collected items such as food, candy, socks and toiletries for the troops. The idea came from sixth-grader Carolyn Smith, who said that it feels good to help others. Members of the student government led the collection drive and created posters that were placed around the school to encourage donations. Birch Lane also held a “Proud to Be an American Day,” with students dressing up in red, white and blue and each donating a dollar to help offset the shipping cost of the boxes full of supplies.

“Miss Smith did an amazing job and I’m very proud of her,” said student government adviser Brian Mulcahy. “We have a great school when it comes to stuff like this.”