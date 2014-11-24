St.Rose Of Lima School Thanks Principal

The St. Rose of Lima School in Massapequa celebrated their principal, Sr. Kathleen Gallina, for her 25 years of service. After a surprise breakfast, the school community honored Sr. Kathleen at Mass in her honor. She was extremely surprised to see all her family members, friends and colleagues gathered to honor her on this most special of occasions.

Assemblyman Saladino was also in attendance and declared this to be “Sr. Kathleen Day,” much to the delight of the school children. Sr. Kathleen was then escorted over a red carpet laid out especially for her back to the school where a luncheon followed complete with her favorite dessert; ice-cream.

St. Rose of Lima School is most appreciative to Sr. Kathleen for her dedication to the school and community, and for her stellar leadership demonstrated over these last 25 years.