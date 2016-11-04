Spring Preschool Program

Massapequa High School’s Family and Consumer Sciences Department, in conjunction with its Child Study course, will once again sponsor a preschool program for district residents.

High school students enrolled in the Child Study course have successfully completed the Parenting and Child Development course and are now ready for a hands -on approach to learning. The students will plan, prepare and implement interdisciplinary activities within a thematic unit for the preschool students.

Preschool will begin around March 9, 2017 and continue for approximately 11 weeks to “graduation.”

There are two sessions: Tuesdays and Thursdays or Wednesdays and Fridays, each from 9:55 a.m. to noon. Children must attend both days of the session. A donation of $60 per child to help defray expenses is encouraged.

Applications will be available by the front security desk, or in the general office of Massapequa High School, through Dec. 23, and can be picked up between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Applications may also be downloaded from the Massapequa School District website, www.msd.k12.ny.us. Copies of completed applications must be returned to the general office at Massapequa High School by Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

To be eligible, children must be between the ages of 3, as of March 9, 2017, and 5, but not attending kindergarten. They must also be toilet trained. Enrollment is limited to 18 children per session and selection will be by lottery drawing with Massapequa residents and previous students receiving priority. Acceptance notifications will be emailed in late January 2017.