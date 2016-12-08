Speaker Promotes Prosthetics Profession

Science students at Massapequa High School learned about a career that greatly helps others when they met with Sue Wisler, a certified prosthetist. The guest speaker, who works for the Hanger Clinic which makes prosthetics and orthotics, spoke with students in the anatomy and physiology and Advanced Placement biology courses on Dec. 2.

Wisler explained that the industry has made great advancements in the past 20 years, discussing how people are able to live normal lives with replacement limbs created by prosthetists. She even talked to students about Winter, a dolphin with a prosthetic tail.

Students learned about the education needed to become a prosthetist, the college that offer a program, pre-requisite skills that can be learned in high school classes, and volunteer and internship opportunities.

Science teacher Robert Gariglio said the purpose of her visit was to open the eyes of students to a career possibility. He said it is a growing profession with opportunities for motivated individuals.

“It’s a profession where you can really help people,” Gariglio said. “It’s something that not a lot of students may have known about and I believe her presentation was very informative.”