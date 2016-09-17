Skating Through Seaford

When my family first moved to North Massapequa more than 18 years ago, I did not know the roads very well, and didn’t know many neighbors. That of course changed as soon as my kids were old enough to start attending school, since I had to drive to the many parties that my family had been invited to. Some of the best parties we have ever been to have been at United Skates of Seaford, and although the rink is in Seaford it is also minutes away from North Massapequa by foot.

Not only does United Skates host wonderful birthday parties, they also have skating sessions throughout the week (often family skate times and discount bargain nights as well) and offer wonderful affordable summer camp programs that can be done on a week to week basis. If anyone craves something quick to eat at the rink, no worries.

I also have always loved the fact that when there is an important cause people have to raise funds for, United Skates truly helps out in a big way. Events can be organized with the assistance of Lauren Fink, sales manager and the wonderful staff of United Skates.

United Skates has been around since 1979 and lots of adults grew up skating, including myself. Even after the kids have grown, don’t be surprised if you see a group of adults skating (there are even adult skate nights) and having a great time to some awesome tunes at the rink.

United Skates is located at 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford. For more information, call 516-795-5474.