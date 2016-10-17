Sign Up For TOB Youth Ice Hockey

Registration for the Town of Oyster Bay Youth Ice Hockey Program will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 8 to 10 a.m.; Monday, Oct. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m.; an d Thursday, Oct. 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center, 1001 Stewart Ave., Bethpage (in Bethpage Community Park). Ice hockey schedules will be distributed at registration.

Registrants must bring a copy of their birth certificate, proof of Town of Oyster Bay residency (canceled check, utility bill, etc.) and a check or money order. MasterCard or Visa payments will also be accepted. A parent or legal guardian must be present at registration.

Registration fees are as follows: $200 for one child being registered (plus $150 for each additional child in the same family), and the Youth Hockey Clinic: $325 for one child being registered (plus $250 for each additional child in the same family). If you are registering a child for the Youth Clinic and another child or children for the Tot Hockey program, the discounted price will apply to the “Tot Hockey” fee(s). Registration for the program ends Oct. 30.

The program is available for players born between January 1, 2003 and December 31, 2013.

Participants are required to bring their own equipment. For a list of mandatory equipment and other general information, or if you are unable to make these registration dates and would like to sign up for the program, call Buzz Deschamps at 516-433-7465, ext. 8233.