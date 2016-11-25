ShopRite Comes To Massapequa

The latest ShopRite Long Island location has recently opened its doors to the residents of Massapequa. The full-service supermarket opened Levittown

on Hempstead Turnpike several month ago.

Located at 5508 Sunrise Hwy., the 67,000-square-foot ShopRite offers a large selection of fresh produce, natural, organic and gluten-free products at low, everyday prices. The location underwent an extensive renovation to meet ShopRite standards and customers can expect a state-of-the-art supermarket with freshly prepared foods including sushi, salad and olive bars, made-to-order sandwiches, a hot buffet and coffee.

“We are thrilled to bring ShopRite to this new location in Massapequa. We are a family business committed to the families we serve in the communities where our ShopRite stores operate on Long Island,” said Melissa Buonadonna-Hernandez of the family-owned and operated company, Buonadonna ShopRite, LLC,.

Customers will also find a from-scratch bake shop featuring special occasion cakes and freshly made bread; a meat department with trained butchers; a full service seafood department with daily, fresh deliveries; a floral shop and a full service deli department with gourmet and grab-and-go items and a wide variety of domestic and international cheeses.

The new ShopRite store will employ 175 full- and part-time workers and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.