Shop Locally This Holiday Season

With the blockbuster deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, the time has come to focus on shopping locally this holiday season. Whether you haven’t made a dent in your wish list or are already done with your Christmas shopping and are onto the wrapping process, pop into these local shops and show support. It’s the mom and pop shops like local craft stores, bake shops and clothing stores that keep the community running. Consider checking out these family owned businesses this season.

JJ’s Rockin’ Cupcakes and Cakes

www.jjsrockincupcakes.com

Cupcakes are the gift that keep on giving. Newly branded as a dessert café, JJ’s Rockin’ Cupcakes and Cakes is quickly becoming a one stop shop for your sweet tooth needs this holiday season. Pop in for some fresh cupcakes, cheesecake, banana pudding or pies. John “JJ” bakes them and Karin sells them, and if you want a specialty order, no problem. The store is very accommodating to customers and now offers delicious gluten free options.

Up On The Wall Designs

1079c N. Broadway, North Massapequa

www.uponthewalldesigns.com

What better gift to give than something that is handmade, even if it is made by someone else? Up On The Wall Designs is owned by Cigdem and her husband Mike, and the duo put the “P” in personalization. From wall plaques and picture frames to handpainted signs and etched wine glasses, customers can purchase already made gifts or have their own creation made for pick up.

Bayview Florist and Montage

4736 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa Park

www.bayviewflorist.com

Looking for a holiday centerpiece or fresh cut flowers for your table? Pop into Bayview Florist and Montage for some seasonal bouquets thoughtfully arranged by Mark Marr azzo and his team. The shop has been in the family for more than 50 years and is always deeply involved with giving back to the community year-round, especially during the holidays.

Salumi Tapas & Wine Bar

5600 Merrick Rd., Massapequa

www.salumibarli.com

If you’re tired of turkey and all the trimmings, how about a little wine and cheese to satiate your appetite? Now offering fresh made breakfast sandwiches and pastries next door at the market, Salumi Tapas & Wine Bar is a perfect spot for the holidays. Gather with friends for a glass or meat and cheese board, and if you’re shopping, gift baskets full of yummy goodies are a hit with everyone. Instead of buying your wine and spirits at a liquor store, shop locally at Salumi, where whatever is on the menu is available to purchase and take home.

Amish Craft Barn & Gift Shoppe

1080 Hicksville Rd., Seaford

www.amishcraftbarn.com

For quality indoor/outdoor furniture and quaint crafts, head over to The Amish Craft Barn. Inside, customers will find dolls, birdhouses, quilts, ceramic turkeys, hand painted Christmas trees other seasonal and holiday tchotchkes as well as decor for the home. It’s the perfect place to shop thoughtfully and give back to a good family business.

Calvert Manor Bagels

1242 Hicksville Rd., Seaford

www.calvertmanorbagels.com

There’s no bagel like a New York bagel. For guests flying in for the holidays, bagel and breakfast platters are definitely in order. Calvert Manor Bagels has been family owned and operated by Ralph Facchini and his family for years and they are more than happy to help you out with your breakfast menu. From bagel heros, wrap and sandwiches to bagel breakfasts, hot sandwich, fruit and cheese platters, Calvert Manor has got you covered.