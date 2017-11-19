“Shoes For The Homeless” Holiday Drive

For the third consecutive year, the doctors and staff at Country Foot Care will be holding a “Shoes for the Homeless” drive in all of their offices. Country Foot Care will once again be asking their patients and neighboring businesses to bring “gently” worn shoes to any of their offices during normal business hours between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. Last year, more than 1,200 pairs of shoes were collected and donated to local homeless shelters and churches who in return distributed the shoes to those in need.

The footwear that “Shoes for the Homeless” collects is never sold, but stays in the local community to protect the feet of neighbors for whom walking is usually their only available means of transportation.

People who have extra shoes crowding their closet or have shoes that are gently worn, but were never quite the right style or color, are encouraged to donate. As is so often the case, people’s rejects may be treasures to someone else, particularly if that person is homeless. Thousands of children and adults in nearby communities are wearing ill-fitting, outgrown shoes or wornout footwear. Instead of leaving them to suffer exposure to the elements and a variety of podiatric ailments, donators can help the homeless feel a little more protected, valued and perhaps even a little more stylish.

People can donate their shoes to any three Country Foot Care locations which include the Mineola office at 155 Mineola Blvd., the Williston Park office at 479 Willis Ave., and the Patchogue office at 655-23 Montauk Highway E. Patchogue.

Country Foot Care would like to thank the Chambers of Commerce of Mineola, Williston Park and Patchogue for their continued support, as well as DJO Global for donating 300 pairs of diabetic shoes during last year’s drive.