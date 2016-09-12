Setting Sail For Kindergarten

Celebrating its third year, the Sail into Kindergarten program at Plainedge School District serves as an orientation for incoming kindergarten students and their families. Held the week prior to school officially starting, the event serves to acclimate the district’s youngest learners to their new environment and reduce potential anxiety on that first day.

Set to a nautical theme, teachers and staff members all wore sailor hats and welcomed their new “mates” aboard. During the visit, students received a t our of the building, ate a snack in the cafeteria, visited their classroom, met teachers, played on the playground and went on a school bus.