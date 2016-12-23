Seniors Celebrate The Holidays

Mayor Jeffrey P. Pravato and the village board attended the Brady Park Senior Center Annual Holiday Party held at The Riviera. Pictured seated from left: Marianne DiMonte, Lena Mastrandrea, Richard Grefig, Carmela Kundrath and Margo Moore. Standing from left: Nassau County Legislator James Kennedy, New York state Assemblyman Joseph Saladino, Councilman Joseph Pinto, Josephine Gianokos, Mayor Jeffrey Pravato, Jeanette Silvestro, Town Clerk James Altadonna, Joan Hundt, Senior Center Director Michele Bartolo, Tina Procia, Deputy Mayor Teresa Spinosa and trustees Richard Begandy and Tina Schiaffino.

—Submitted by the Village of Massapequa Park