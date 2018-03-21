Seaford Says Enough

Students peacefully honor victims of school shootings

Several hundred students from Seaford High School participated in a peaceful demonstration on March 14 to remember the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, and other schools over the last 20 years. They joined a nationwide movement to remember the lives lost and show solidarity for improved school safety. Organized by Women’s March Youth Empower, the event saw thousands of middle and high school students leave their classrooms across the country and stand outside for 17 minutes.

The students left through the back doors of the school at 10 a.m. and walked to the memorial area in the front of the building, where Student Council leaders and class officers spoke. They read the names of the 17 students and teachers who lost their lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and also honored the victims of other school and university tragedies. The 17-minute ceremony also included a moment of silence.

“In a generation where we are the future, we stand here right now to say we’ve had enough,” said junior Chris Schneider. “As students and teachers of this generation, we want a change and safety for our schools.”

Student Council President Noah Crean said it was important to show that Seaford students stand with their peers from across the country in calling for better school safety. Sophomore class president Jessica Kofod added that it was important to present a united front. They expressed their gratitude to the administration for providing them with a safe space to have their voices heard, as all share a common desire for safe schools.

Junior class president Eric Schneider explained that the goal of the March 14 act of remembrance was to encourage discussions about improving school safety. The student leaders said they took no position on issues other than their desire to spark conversation among school administrators and lawmakers.

The freshman class sold red bracelets that said “Enough” as a fundraiser for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. More than 200 students also signed a solidarity banner.

—Submitted by the Seaford School District