Massapequa’s troop 776 had a good time over a recent weekend trip and everyone survived the cold.

The boys went to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY, and a cider mill in the area. The older boys helped two boys earn their firemen Chit. The boys cooked pita pizzas, eggs in a pouch for breakfast, a pork roast in the Dutch oven and a special apple dessert.

Everyone pulled together to make the weekend work.