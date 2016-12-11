Schwarting’s Pajama Piles

First- and second-graders at Charles E. Schwarting Elementary School in the Plainedge School District participated in Scholastic’s eighth annual Pajama Drive prior to Thanksgiving.

As part of the program, Scholastic also donates a book for every pair of new pajamas collected. Dressed in their own pajamas, students decorated the boxes of pajamas that they brought in for donation, and learned about the importance of charitable endeavors during the holiday season.