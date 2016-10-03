Saladino’s Marine Expo A Success

Thanks to the participation of many environmental, marine and conservation organizations, as well as recreation groups and talented rock and roll musicians, the 11th annual Marine and Outdoor Recreation Expo was a great success. The extravaganza was hosted by Assemblyman Joseph Saladino at Captree State Park Boat Basin and featured environmental education, boating and water safety demonstrations, marine displays and activities such as fishing and much more.

The goal of the expo is to offer families a chance to learn about the animals in our waters and our coastal resources, experience the fun of fishing and introduce them to solar and alternative energies. Many organizations provided valuable information about our environmental resources and recreational activities enjoyed on the water.

This year’s event included a special tribute to those lost on 9/11 and also honored first responders and veterans. Saladino was joined by Senator Michael Venditto and Senator Phil Boyle, Babylon Village Mayor Ralph Sordino and Nassau County Legislator James Kennedy. Honorees were applauded while moving renditions of the National Anthem and “God Bless America” were sung by Rebecca Ditzel and Brooke Elardo, of Massapequa.

“Every year, the Marine Expo is a fun-filled day and teaches families the importance of protecting our environment and waterways while enjoying coastal recreation,” said Saladino.

The expo also provided Saladino the opportunity to gather hundreds of signatures in support of his efforts to persuade the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) to adopt plans to hydraulically contain and fully remediate the Bethpage Grumman-Navy Plume. As a veteran member of the New York State Assembly Committee on Environmental Conservation, Saladino wrote and passed Assembly Bill A9492, which mandated that the DEC create a report to delineate the options for remediating the plume of contaminants that continue to threaten public water supply wells and the Great South Bay.

“This event links together organizations that protect animals and the salt water environment. In addition to its educational value, the expo is filled with family fun,” said Saladino. “The highlight of my day was constructing a giant 10 foot long octopus shaped cake with friends from Merritt Bakery in Farmingdale who served it to our guests. The expo concert featuring The Rockin 45s and my very good friends in The Joe Saladino Band was great fun and ended the afternoon with the wonderful nostalgic music from our younger days. I want to thank everyone involved for making this an amazing volunteer event.”

—Submitted by the Office of Assemblyman Saladino