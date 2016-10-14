Saladino Supports Venditto’s Car Seat Safety Program

Assemblyman Joseph Saladino joined Senator Michael Venditto for a child’s car seat safety program held at John Burns Park. Child Car seats were inspected by New York State Troopers to ensure they were properly installed and secured.

It was noted that serious and fatal injuries are reduced by more than half when child car seats properly installed. The child’s age and weight must be considered for proper installation. Assemblyman Saladino and Senator Venditto continue to make protecting our children among their top priorities.