Runners Invited To Participate In Run

Runners and walkers of all ages and levels of ability from Levittown and all over Long Island and beyond are invited to test their training and endurance levels by being a part of the 19th annual Lazer, Aptheker, Rosella & Yedid Kings Park 15 Kilometer Run. The Run will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2017 starting at 9:00 a.m. at New Beginnings of Kings Park at 180 Lawrence Road in Kings Park. (Additional parking is available 3/8 mile away at Kings Park High School).

The prestigious law firm of Lazer, Aptheker, Rosella & Yedid, P.C. has stepped forward once again to be the title sponsor of this 20th edition of the Run, and several of the attorneys in the firm will themselves once again be taking the challenge of the hills of Kings Park.

Runners from Levittown have always played a major role in the Kings Park Run. In the 2016 edition of the Run, a large contingent of runners from Levittown was led by 46 year old John Kane, who scored in 24th place overall in a field of 773 finishers.

The Kings Park 15 K Run is a perfect tough training run for those who are setting their sights on a Spring Marathon or Half Marathon. It features 9.3 miles of some of the most beautiful vistas – and most challenging hills – on Long Island’s North Shore. Kings Park is very much not your usual fast, flat course – but for those who want to test themselves, the place to do it is Kings Park on Saturday, March 11.

Race management is in the capable hands of the Greater Long Island Running Club, with GLIRC’s Steven Toto serving as the Race Director once again. A portion of the proceeds of the Run will once be made to the American Brain Tumor Foundation to benefit people whose lives are affected by brain tumors, with an additional stipend reserved for Kings Park High School scholarship programs. The Run will once again serve as the 15 Kilometer Championship event for the Long Island Association of USA Track & Field.

Every entrant in the 15K Run will receive one of the distinctive high quality hooded sweatshirts specially designed for the Kings Park Run. There will be $250 cash prizes for the first place Male and Female runners, $100 for the first place Male and Female Masters runners, $50 for the first Male and Female Senior Masters (age 50 plus), and $100 for the first place Male and Female Wheelchair finishers.

A cash bonus of $250 will be paid if the race winner breaks Nick Filippazzo’s course record of 47:15, or if the women’s winner breaks Jodie Robertson’s women’s course record of 53:25.

Special plaques will be presented to the top three male and female finishers in each of 14 five year age groups, up through age 80 and older, and the top three male and female finishers in each of two “Clydesdale” weight divisions, and the top three male and female wheelchair racers.

The entry fee for the 2017 15K Run has been set at $25 ($22 for members of the Greater Long Island Running Club) if you sign up in advance, and $30 for those who wait until the day of the Run to register. (50% discount to all runners age 16 and under who pre-register).

You can register online at www.glirc.org. For hard copy entry forms or more information, call the Greater Long Island Running Club office at 516-349-7646.