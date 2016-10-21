Rising To New Heights

It wasn’t just about building the tallest structure at East Lake Elementary School. It was about learning the fundamentals of design.

Fourth-graders in the Massapequa School District’s Elementary Magnet Program have been studying architecture and recently competed to see who could create the tallest and sturdiest structures.

Teacher Lisa Gennardo began by reading “Iggy Peck, Architect” by Andrea Beaty to the students. She then split the class up into groups and tasked them with building towers using nothing but newspapers and tape. The structures had to be free standing and could not be secured to the desks. The teams got points for creativity, cooperation, communication and tower height. Gennardo stressed the importance of a strong foundation.

“It teaches them the basics of architecture,” she said. “They’re working collaboratively and they’re discussing strategies. It’s all about problem-solving and engineering.”