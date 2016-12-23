Kindergartners in Kathleen McLaughlin’s class at Fairfield Elementary School in the Massapequa School District made paper snowmen to learn about word families and how to identify rhyming words. Students, from left, Matteo Pipia, Anthony Severilo, Isabella Rabadi and Nataly Sandoval showed off their projects in which each snowman piece represented a different “an” word.
Rhyme They Can
