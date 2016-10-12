Residents Asked To Vote On Sale Of Carman Road School

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, residents within the Massapequa School District will be asked to vote on the sale of the building located at 1 Carmans Road to Nassau BOCES for $9 million. Included in the proposed sale are the physical school building and the immediate surrounding land, which totals 6.2 acres. The district will retain ownership of the adjoining athletic fields, totaling 3.6 acres, for continued use by student athletic teams and community organizations.

Built in 1955, the Carman Road building was used by the district as an elementary school until its closing in the late 1970s, when Nassau BOCES began leasing it. For close to 40 years, the Carman Road School has provided comprehensive educational services for students with multiple physical and developmental disabilities, ages 5 to 21.

If the sale is successful, the $9 million proceeds will be placed within a tax reduction reserve and used to lower tax increases over the course of 10 years. In New York state, a reserve for tax reduction is for the gradual use of the proceeds of the sale of school district real property.

“We believe that the sale of the Carman Road School is in the best interest of both parties, and, of course, our taxpayers,” said Massapequa Superintendent of Schools Lucille Iconis. “The transfer of this building to a valued and trusted educational partner like Nassau BOCES ensures the property’s continued use for education while retaining the athletic fields for use by our students and residents.”

If the sale is approved by Massapequa residents on Oct. 18, Nassau County residents will need to vote and approve the purchase of the building by Nassau BOCES before the purchase can be official and the title transferred.

The referendum will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.