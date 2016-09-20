Relay Registration Still Open

Registration is still open for the 30th annual Bethpage Ocean to Sound 50 Mile Relay, and teams of eight runners are invited to join in as part of this long-time Long Island running tradition.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, the relay will start at Jones Beach State Park at 8 a.m., with an optional 7 a.m. start time for those teams that expect some difficulty in finishing the 50-mile course in less than eight hours.

Each runner will cover a leg of five to seven miles. Computerized timing and scoring for every leg will be provided by JMS Racing Services, using the MyLaps Pro Chip elite timing system.

The teams will make their way north and east through Wantagh, Seaford, Massapequa, Farmingdale and Old Bethpage before crossing into Huntington, reaching Long Island Sound in Lloyd Harbor, and returning to Nassau County via Cold Spring Harbor and Syosset. They will then head north again to a finish on the grounds of Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park.

The entry fee is $480 per team and includes a commemorative shirt for every runner and entry to the post-race party, which includes a live dance band, an assortment of food, choices of wine and the Blue Point Brewery beer truck.

A substantial portion of the proceeds from the event will be turned over to the Long Island Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Awards will be presented to the top three teams inach of the following categories: Men’s, Women’s and Coed Open, Masters and Senior Masters (age 50 plus), Corporate, Law Enforcement/Firefighters, Physically Challenged and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. A $50 gift certificate to The Runners Edge for each member of the winning team will be presented to the team that best captures the spirit of the relay.

For more information call Mike or Linda at the Greater Long Island Running Club at 516-349-7646 or visit www.glirc.org.