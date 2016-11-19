Reduced, Reused And Recycled

As most homeowners know, there always seems to be a big project that needs to be tackled and that usually comes with a price. Some projects are bigger than others, and some of these projects can be extremely costly.

My family has lived in North Massapequa for more than 18 years, and we had always wanted to get new kitchen cabinets since the cabinets that came with the house were old and really looked like they should be replaced. The price of new cabinets not only surprised me, but I was also worried about taking the time to fit in when to have the work done. Research was then done on ways I could make the cabinets look better, but nothing wowed me until I heard about Cheryl’s Paintbrush.

I had seen Cheryl’s Paintbrush on Facebook and was amazed how Cheryl had transformed old, worn out cabinets into amazing fresh new looking cabinets by painting them. I contacted Cheryl, snapped a photo of my cabinets, and asked if my cabinets could be painted and was told yes.

After meeting with me to see the cabinets up close and discuss my color choice (cottage red), I was very excited. After the initial meeting the cabinets were done quickly and I could not be happier with the results. They are so beautiful and I truly love my kitchen again. Not only did I save money by restoring my very own cabinets, we were also able be environmentally friendly and reduce, reuse and recycle.

Visit Cheryl’s Paintbrush on Facebook or call 516-972-4762.