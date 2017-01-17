Red Hot Devils

Fresh off a 12-2 win and a multi-goal game for Blake Rothstein and Chris Yonkers, the Plainedge Red Devils won back to back games the first time this season. The Devils are now 4-3 and sit at fourth in their division.

At the halfway point in the season, captains Chris Yonkers and Chris Kannavos are ready to lead the team to more wins. The Devils won their next game against Garden City 9-2, after beating them 8-0 in the first game of the season. Yonkers had another multi-goal game with four goals and Jeff Connolly and Dakota Jones added two goals each. Anthony Larosa scored the other Plainedge goal. Yonkers also had an assist and so did Robert Pietrofere. This is the last time the Devils will face Garden City in the regular season.

“I knew they were going to be a weaker team, but I didn’t take them lightly,” said Yonkers. “I took everything shift by shift, capitalizing every time I could.”

For Freshman Blake Rothstein, he didn’t know how his first season on varsity would turn out.

“I thought that the speed and play was much faster than middle school hockey and it’s a great experience and opportunity to play and learn from players like Jeff Connolly and Chris Yonkers,” said Rothstein.

The Devils still have seven games left to play in their regular season and are hoping to make a far run in the playoffs. Some of the games they have left will be a tough task, but the talent the Devils have will help them excel in the playoffs.

—Samantha Fristachi is a senior at Plainedge High School