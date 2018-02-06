We Want To Hear From You! Take Our Reader Survey

Your paper, your way.

Massapequa Observer is ready to make some changes and we are interested in your opinion! What would you like to see more of in the paper? Less of?

Take our online survey so we can tailor our publication to your preferences. The survey will only take about five minutes to complete.

Once you complete the survey, you can choose to be entered in a drawing for a prize. The prize will be a gift card to a restaurant, tickets to the Long Island Aquarium or tickets to NYCB Theatre at Westbury.

Thank you for being a valued reader!