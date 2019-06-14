Raise Money For A Local Veteran At TLC Auto & Truck Center Car Show June 23

Join fellow car lovers on June 23 in Massapequa for a good time and a good cause. TLC Auto & Truck Center and The Massapequa Farmingdale Mens Club are organizing a custom car show to help raise donations to provide mobility for a local veteran who may otherwise be unable to get around.

The car show is open to all makes and models, and prizes and awards will be given for the Best Car, Best Truck and Best of Show.

There will also be bounce rides, music, food trucks, giveaways and much more—fun for the whole family!

The donation for show cars is $15 if you pre-register, otherwise, it’s $20 the day of the show, and all proceeds from the event go towards the mission of helping a local veteran. Pre-registration can be done at tlcautotruck.com/car-show-registration.

The event will take place Sunday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Massapequa Long Island Railroad Station parking lot M-5.