PSA Contest Promotes Drug Dangers

A new competition is encouraging students to help create a drug-free community. The contest will promote awareness of the dangers of drugs—particularly heroin and prescription pain pills—and to explore what educational institutions are doing to address the disease of addiction.

Nassau County’s fourth annual Drug Alternatives’ Public Service Announcement (PSA) Contest is open to high school and college students as part of National Red Ribbon Awareness Campaign activities. This year’s Red Ribbon theme, “YOLO (You Only Live Once) Be Drug Free,” was selected to advocate and educate youth to create drug-free communities.

“My administration is combatting drug abuse through education, awareness, enforcement and intervention,” said County Executive Ed Mangano. “I call on high school and college students, faculty, health instructors, film teachers and social workers to encourage their students to enter the contest and help us educate today’s young people on the dangers of drug abuse and addiction.”

The contest requires students to create a 30 second PSA that provides hope, help and suggests positive alternatives to heroin and other drug misuse and abuse. Contest submissions can include how “experimenting” with drugs often leads to physical and mental dependence, how shame and embarrassment can deter youth from seeking help for their drug and/or mental health issues, how untreated depression or other mental health issues may lead to self-medication and substance abuse and how Substance Use Disorder is a disease and, therefore, a public health issue.

Educational institutions may submit multiple entries, created either by an individual or a group of students. Videos should also provide links to local resources available for help, such as Nassau County’s 24/7 helpline 516-227-8255.

First, second and third place prizes will be awarded for the winning entries in both the high school and college level divisions. Each student and educational institution that participates in the competition will receive a citation, honoring them for their efforts in helping to create drug-free communities.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Nov. 18 and should be submitted on a flash drive. An award ceremony for all participants will be held in January. All PSAs become the property of Nassau County upon submission and may be reproduced for publication.

To participate, call Paula Pontrelli at 516-227-7038 or email paula.pontrelli@hhsnassaucountyny.us.

—Submitted by the Office of Ed Mangano