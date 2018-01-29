Property Tax Assessment Grievance Period Ends March 1

Oyster Bay Receiver of Taxes James J. Stefanich reminds taxpayers of their right to challenge their property tax assessment for the 2019-2020 property tax year. Grievances may be filed with the Nassau County Assessment Review Commission during the “grievance period,” occurring Jan. 2 through March 1, 2018.

Receiver Stefanich said, “Any taxpayer who feels an error has been made regarding their property assessment should take advantage of this opportunity to establish a correct and fair assessment value for their home. Any taxpayer who wishes to challenge their property assessment must complete the necessary forms and return them to Nassau County Assessment Review Commission.”

The Nassau County Assessment Review Commission is located at 240 Old Country Road, Mineola, NY, 11501. Assessment challenges must be postmarked by March 1. To receive an application in the mail, or receive assistance over the phone, The Assessment Review Commission may be contacted at 516-571-3214. Application forms are also on the Assessment Review Commission’s page of the county’s website at www.nassaucountyny.gov/agencies/ARC/forms.html.

Receiver Stefanich has made applications available at his offices located at Town Hall North, 74 Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay and Town Hall South, 977 Hicksville Road, Massapequa. In addition, a grievance may be filed online through the AROW (Assessment Review On the Web) system at www.nassaucountyny.gov/arc/arow.

To challenge your own assessment, a free help video is available for viewing at www.nassaucountyny.gov/1510/Assessment-Review-Commission.