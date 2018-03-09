Prevent Pipes From Freezing and Bursting

South Farmingdale Water District is issuing a public service announcement to all consumers served in South Farmingdale, North Massapequa, and parts of Bethpage, Seaford and Massapequa Park. Long Island has been experiencing historically cold temperatures this winter, so it is no surprise that the frost line has reached the depth of typical household water services (averaging 3 to 4 feet below ground). The most obvious result of a frozen service line is an interruption of water, which means water is not coming out of the tap inside your home or place of business. A frozen service line also increases the potential for pipes or service lines to burst, causing water damage to a home or commercial property.

Prevention is key, and the South Farmingdale Water District Board of Commissioners recommends that the best way to prevent frozen water service lines during these frigid temperatures is for consumers to run their taps at a constant slow drip. This small drip will prevent water from freezing in the service line. A slow drip will not translate to an exorbitant water cost. In fact, this precautionary action is highly recommended, especially if consumers have previously experienced frozen pipes or service lines.

“The likelihood of experiencing frozen service lines is small, and while we want to conserve precious water resources and keep water costs down, the prevention method that the District is promoting will help prevent service lines from freezing and bursting, and will protect consumer property,” commented Frank Koch, P.E., Superintendent of South Farmingdale Water District. “On private property, the cost associated with thawing and/or keeping pipes from freezing is the responsibility of the property owner.”

The District also reminds consumers that the homeowner (or commercial building owner) is responsible for the water service outside of the home/commercial property from the curb stop into the home/commercial property. The curb stop is a valve that is usually located in the vicinity of the utility strip near the curb of the street

Unfortunately, frozen service lines occur randomly during severe cold weather. If you have a frozen service line and do not have water coming out of your tap, please contact South Farmingdale Water District at 516-249-3330. The District will assess if the frozen service line is on your property or on public property. Typically lines are frozen on private property, and if so, you should call a plumber who specializes in thawing water service lines. On a few rare occasions, the freeze occurs in the street, and in that situation, South Farmingdale Water District will be responsible for thawing the service line.

Since 1931, SFWD has been providing clean, quality water to the communities it serves, including South Farmingdale, North Massapequa, and parts of Bethpage, Seaford, and Massapequa Park. For more information please contact the South Farmingdale Water District’s office, located at 40 Langdon Road in Farmingdale, NY 11735 via phone, (516) 249-3330, or visit www.sfwater.com.

—Submitted by South Farmingdale Water District