Not only did the Massapequa varsity girls swim team win their conference, they also placed 10th at counties against some powerhouse teams in section XIII.

Kiani B. Morisi, a first time eighth-grader on varsity, qualified for the New York State Swimming Championship in her 100 fly and 500 freestyle. She proudly represented Massapequa in Ithaca last week.

Go Chiefs.

—Submitted by Esperanza Morisi