Police Seek Man Who Robbed Sunrise Highway Roslyn Savings Bank

Nassau County Police Department’s Major Case Bureau detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 12:06 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to Robbery Squad detectives, an unknown white male entered the Roslyn Savings Bank, located at 6199 Sunrise Highway. The subject approached a female teller and handed her a demand note. The teller complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

The subject fled on foot, eastbound on Sunrise Highway. The subject is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old, 5’8″-6’0″ tall, with a stocky build and wearing sunglasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by Nassau County Police Department