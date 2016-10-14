Police Report

Massapequa

Sept. 19

Suspect walked out of a JC Penney in Sunrise Mall without paying for their merchandise.

Sept. 24

A box of T-shirts that had been left unattended was stolen outside of Living Hope on Old Sunrise Highway.

Sept. 25

Assorted change was stolen from an unlocked car on Conde Lane.

Sept. 26

A 58-year-old male walked out of Sears in Sunrise Mall without paying for his merchandise. When approached by employees, he struck one in the neck and face with his arm and attempted to run away.

Money and a pair of headphones were stolen from a parked car on North Utica Lane.