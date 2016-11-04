Police Report

Massapequa

Oct. 13

A 28-year-old Seaford woman was arrested for shoplifting from CVS.

Oct.19

A 57-year-old Amityville man was arrested for public lewdness after aggressively walking towards a female victim without any clothing on in the Massapequa Preserve.

Oct. 22

Suspect threw a pumpkin at a man’s vehicle on Nassau Road, causing damage to his windshield.

Oct. 23

Suspect stole property from a man’s vehicle on North Delaware Avenue.

• • •

An unusual incident occurred when a man was seen running in the running lane, naked from the waist down. The suspect fled southbound on the running path.

• • •

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Farmingdale

Oct. 15

Suspect broke the right front passenger window of a car parked outside of Synergy Fitness on Conklin Street and stole a handbag.

Oct. 18

Suspect damaged the driver-side and passenger-side doors of a woman’s vehicle on Garfield Avenue.

Levittown

Oct. 13

A 38-year-old man from Long Beach was arrested for shoplifting from Target on Hempstead Turnpike.

Oct. 15

Suspect damaged a resident’s fence on Haven Lane.

• • •

A 58-year-old Levittown resident and an 87-year-old Bethpage resident were arrested for shoplifting from King Kullen on Hempstead Turnpike.

Oct. 19

A man’s Donald Trump campaign sign was stolen off of his front lawn on Shelter Lane.