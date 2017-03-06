Polar Bear Plunge Returns

Town of Oyster Bay residents looking for an opportunity to enjoy an exhilarating afternoon of fun and a chance to support a great cause should circle Sunday, March 12 on their calendar. That is the date of the Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County (CP Nassau) 13th Annual Polar Bear Plunge. The fundraiser features participants, affectionately known as “polar bears,” taking the plunge in the chilly waters off of the Town of Oyster Bay’s Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park, Beach and Marina in Oyster Bay. The festivities will kick off at 1 p.m., with the polar bears taking the plunge at 2 p.m.

“The Polar Bear Swim is a unique and most worthwhile charity event, and I’m pleased to lend the town’s assistance, both in terms of logistics and providing our beautiful venue, to help ensure its success,” Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said.

This year’s event will once again feature a visit from Star Wars characters from the Empire City 501st Garrison. The contingent, which is officially recognized by Lucas Film as their preferred costuming group, was established to support worthwhile charitable causes throughout the country. The costumes are said to be highly authentic and look identical to those appearing in the various Star Wars movies.

“I am very excited to once again have the 501st Legion: Empire City Garrison joining the event,” said Saladino. “The ‘force’ will definitely be with us.”

In addition, the day will include music and free hot chocolate, coffee, tea, hot dogs and soup, along with raffles and other surprises. An indoor assembly area will also be available. The day’s proceedings will benefit the more than 1,800 children and adults with disabilities who participate in programs and receive services through CP Nassau, which has been assisting individuals with disabilities since 1948.

Saladino said that, as in past years, the organizers anticipate a strong turnout. He also called for further support from corporate sponsors, community groups, schools, and civic and charitable organizations.

“I invite Town of Oyster Bay residents to come out to Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park to show support of this outstanding event,” Saladino said. “It’s a terrific way to spend an afternoon and help those in need.”