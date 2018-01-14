Planting Seeds Of Knowledge

Fourth-grade students at East Lake Elementary School in the Massapequa School District recently used Smart Response, a digital tool, to test their knowledge of plant life.

After completing their science unit on plant classification, students in Megan Protano’s class used their Chromebooks to take a quick assessment. Pictures of flowering plants, conifers, ferns and mosses appeared on the Smart Board, and students had to correctly identify each plant. Protano received instant feedback to see how well the children knew their plants before the unit test.

—Submitted by the

Massapequa School District