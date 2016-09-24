Plainedge Welcomes New Staff

Plainedge School District welcomed new teachers and staff members for the 2016-17 school year. In addition to a formal orientation, the new teachers recently met to discuss their first week at the district. Pictured here are the teachers and teaching assistants who are new to Plainedge: Front row, from left: Stacey Tellerman, Kea Grabinski, Kayla Boyle, Jaclyn Stevens, Jackie Lee, Patricia Connolly and Nicole Alfieri. Back row, from left: Joseph Fauci, Matthew Letora, Matthew Rich, Marianne Goralski, Stacy Walters, Deana Puidokas and Matthew Cento. The following people are new, but are not in the photo: teacher assistants Tara Mueger, Daniella Armano and Alexandra Targansky; part-time teacher, David Ryan and psychologist Peter Mancuso. Best of luck to all for a successful school year.

