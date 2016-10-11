Plainedge Pride Is Red Hot

Despite a dreary homecoming day that resulted in a loss, Plainedge High School’s spirits were high at the pep rally on Sept. 30. With performances from the school’s Red Devils kickline team, varsity cheerleaders and marching band, the pep rally highlighted all of the fall season sports teams. In addition, each of the classes showed their spirit with class banners and the homecoming court was presented to the crowd.
