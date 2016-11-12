Plainedge Grad Earns Top AP Score

Nicole Annunziata, a Plainedge High School Summa Cum Laude Class of 20 16 graduate, was recently honored for her exceptional performance on the May 2016 AP Studio Art: Drawing Portfolio Exam. She not only received the top score of 5, but was one of only 26 students in the world—amounting to just 0.1 percent of all 2016 AP Studio Art: Drawing Portfolio Exam takers—to earn every point possible on this difficult assessment.

In a letter from Trevor Packer, the College Board’s senior vice president, AP and Instruction, he commended Annunziata.

“Your performance was so superior that it falls into a very select category,” he stated.

For Annunziata’s accomplishment, a selected piece of hers will be featured in an exhibit with other students, shown at different locations around the United States throughout the year.

During her time at Plainedge High School, Annunziata had also been named an AP Scholar with distinction. She is currently attending the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan.